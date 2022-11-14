Coroner’s inquest into fatal shooting of teen by Toronto police postponed

TORONTO — A coroner’s inquest into the death of a distraught teen shot by a Toronto police officer has been postponed.

The inquest examining Sammy Yatim’s death more than nine years ago was set to begin Monday, but the coroner’s office says it has been delayed after a motion was brought forward Sunday that needs to be heard before the proceedings can begin.

Stephanie Rea, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Coroner, says the motion is expected to be heard on Nov. 21.

She says a new date for the start of the inquest will be scheduled once a decision on the motion has been issued.

Toronto police officer James Forcillo shot Yatim, 18, multiple times in July 2013 while the teen was in the middle of a mental health crisis on an empty streetcar.

The shooting set off a wave of public outrage and protests after cell phone footage of the shooting was posted online.

Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder in 2016 and later convicted of perjury for claiming to be living with his ex-wife while on bail awaiting his appeal, when he had in fact moved in with his new fiancée.

He was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

The inquest is expected to hear from 11 witnesses over 10 days and examine the circumstances surrounding Yatim’s death. Its jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.