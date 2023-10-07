Country singer Dallas Smith to make acting debut with Edmonton-shot ‘Soul’s Road’

TORONTO — Country singer Dallas Smith is getting into the movies.

The one-time lead singer of rock band Default, who’s more recently established himself as a star of Canada’s country scene, has landed a leading role in the upcoming film “Soul’s Road.”

Producers say principal photography began earlier this month in Edmonton and the film is a fully financed Canadian project.

“Soul’s Road” is a redemption story about a rock star — played by Smith — who returns to the hometown he left a decade earlier to make amends with the people he once knew, according to press notes.

The film co-stars Allan Hawco who played Jake Doyle on CBC’s “Republic of Doyle,” and Charlie Gillespie who starred in the Netflix series “Julie and the Phantoms.”

“Soul’s Road” is the first feature from director Joel Stewart, who has worked on various TV music specials with Smith and other Canadian country artists, including Gord Bamford and Tim Hicks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.