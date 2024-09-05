Court hearing legal arguments in sex assault case of five hockey players

LONDON, Ont. — A London, Ont., court is hearing legal arguments in the sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in 2018.

They are all charged with sexual assault, though McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

All five plan to defend themselves against the allegations and have opted for a jury trial.

None of the players were present in court for Thursday’s hearing, and the issues discussed at the hearing cannot be reported at this time due to a publication ban.

The legal arguments are expected to continue Friday. The trial is set to take place next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

