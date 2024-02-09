Court of Appeal for Ontario set to release Bill 124 ruling on Monday

February 8, 2024 at 19 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Court of Appeal for Ontario set to release Bill 124 ruling on Monday

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court is set to release its ruling on a provincial wage restraint law known as Bill 124 on Monday.

The 2019 law capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years.

Labour groups and unions representing hundreds of thousands of public sector employees challenged the law and the Ontario Superior Court in late 2022 found it infringed collective bargaining rights, striking it down as unconstitutional.

The government appealed and the case was heard in June, and the Appeal Court says its decision will be released on Monday.

Since the law was struck down, even while pending appeal, arbitrators have awarded additional retroactive pay to several groups of workers that had “reopener” clauses in their contracts, including teachers, nurses, other hospital workers, public servants, ORNGE air ambulance paramedics, and college faculty.

Labour leaders and opposition critics have repeatedly called for the law to be repealed, and for the government to stop pursuing an appeal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Enbridge appealing Ontario Energy Board ruling on natural gas costs
Ontario News

Enbridge appealing Ontario Energy Board ruling on natural gas costs

TORONTO — Enbridge Gas is taking the Ontario Energy Board to court over a decision the utility said…

Court allows negligence class-action suit against Ontario LTC minister to proceed
Ontario News

Court allows negligence class-action suit against Ontario LTC minister to proceed

TORONTO — Ontario's Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed against the minister…

Ontario public servants awarded additional pay in wake of Bill 124 ruling
Ontario News

Ontario public servants awarded additional pay in wake of Bill 124 ruling

TORONTO — Ontario public servants have won additional pay increases of 6.5 per cent - the latest in…