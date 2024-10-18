Court orders mental health assessment for woman accused of killing 3 people in 3 days

TORONTO — A Toronto court has ordered an assessment to determine if a woman accused of killing three people in three Ontario cities over three days is fit to stand trial at this time.

Prosecutors applied for the assessment Thursday as Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, appeared in a Toronto court on a second-degree murder charge related to a death in the city, one of the three murder charges she faces.

Defence lawyers had initially asked for the assessment, but withdrew their application saying Kauldhar had instructed them to oppose it.

In ordering the assessment, Ontario Court Justice Edward Kelly said the prosecution had satisfied the court that “there are reasonable grounds to doubt the fitness of the accused at this point in time.”

Kauldhar was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

The charges relate to three deaths police say took place over three consecutive days in Toronto, Niagara Falls and Hamilton.

Investigators say Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in west Toronto on Oct. 1. It’s alleged she and Kauldhar knew each other.

Police say 47-year-old Lance Cunningham died in a Niagara Falls park the following day, and 77-year-old Mario Bilich died in Hamilton the day after.

Police have said they believe Cunningham and Bilich were randomly attacked.

Kauldhar’s case is set to return before courts in St. Catharines, Ont., and Hamilton, Ont., on Friday in relation to the other two deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.