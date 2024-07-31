Court upholds B.C. prison warden’s order disallowing guitars in prison cells

July 31, 2024 at 0 h 30 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Court upholds B.C. prison warden’s order disallowing guitars in prison cells

OTTAWA — A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer’s challenge of a British Columbia prison warden’s decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.

A decision handed down last week says Patrick Fischer is an inmate at Kent Institution, a maximum-security prison in Agassiz, B.C., but he bought the guitar while an inmate at the medium-security Mission Institution.

The ruling says he was transferred back to the maximum security prison in April 2021, and the guitar was put in storage, but months later he grieved the institution’s decision that prevented him to keep the guitar in his cell.

The court ruling says the Kent warden has discretion on what inmates are allowed, but also a “standing order” disallowing inmates from keeping stringed instruments in cells “because they may jeopardize the safety and security of the Institution.”

Fischer appealed the prison’s decision to Federal Court, but Judge Julie Blackhawk found both the warden’s prohibition and the decision denying the electric guitar in the cell reasonable.

Fischer, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko in Merritt, B.C., successfully won a similar case in 2021 when he took the government to court for the return of a PlayStation memory card that had been confiscated when he was transferred to a medium-security prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Several businesses, synagogue targeted with suspected hate-motivated graffiti: police
Ontario News

Several businesses, synagogue targeted with suspected hate-motivated graffiti: police

York Regional Police say they're looking for a suspect after several acts of suspected hate-motivated…