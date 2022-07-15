COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report

TORONTO — Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes more than doubled during the first week of July.

The latest report on the virus in Ontario says outbreaks in the sector had risen to 42 during the week of July 3 to 9.

That’s a 110 per cent increase from the previous week’s 20 reported outbreaks.

Ontario has stopped reporting daily updates on COVID-19 in long-term care homes but Public Health Ontario is providing information weekly.

The report published this week says outbreaks in high-risk settings rose 87 per cent overall since the last report.

The province is seeing a summer wave of virus infections driven by the BA.5 Omicron variant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.