Cowboy Junkies postpone tour dates after COVID-19 outbreak in band

TORONTO — Alternative country band Cowboy Junkies say they’re postponing the remainder of their Ontario concert tour after an outbreak of COVID-19 within the band.

The Toronto act says stops in Toronto, Kingston and Peterborough that were set to run from Tuesday through Thursday of this week will all be rescheduled.

The “Sweet Jane” performers say they expect to announce replacement dates soon.

Tickets for the scheduled shows will be valid for the new dates.

The band’s postponements come as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise and other music acts face similar situations.

In September, Metallica postponed the second of two shows in Arizona after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive, while punk musician Jeff Rosenstock postponed his September tour dates in North America after he and members of his crew contracted the virus.

Cowboy Junkies launched their Ontario tour last week to promote their latest album “Such Ferocious Beauty,” which came out earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.