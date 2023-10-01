CP NewsAlert: Jays secure playoff berth

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season.

Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight.

The Blue Jays dropped a 7-5 decision in 10 innings to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, but secured a wild-card berth with the Mariners’ loss.

Toronto will be on the road for a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday against either the Minnesota Twins or Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays have already secured the first of three wild-card spots in the American League.

The Blue Jays were swept in the wild-card round last year and in 2020.