CPC announces $535,000 in medal bonuses for Canada’s Paris Paralympians

OTTAWA — The Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Monday that a total of $535,000 was awarded to Canadian athletes for their achievements at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The Paris Games marked the first distribution of the Paralympic Performance Recognition program, which was announced in January 2024.

The program gives Paralympians the same incentive for winning medals that Canada’s Olympic athletes receive.

Paralympians are awarded $20,000 for gold, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze medals under the program, which will remain in place for future Games.

Canadian Paralympians won 29 medals in Paris — 10 gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze.

It was Canada’s highest gold medal total since Beijing 2008 and topped the team’s 21 medals at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“I am so honoured to be part of the first Paralympic Games where Paralympians were awarded medal bonuses just like our incredible Canadian Olympic teammates,” Para canoeist Brianna Hennessy said in a statement.

“What a monumental step forward towards inclusivity and equality in sport in Canada. It’s a phenomenal incentive and feeling that our country also values the sacrifices and adversities that we Paralympians make and overcome to wear our Maple Leaf proudly on the world stage.”

Hennessy won a silver medal in Paris and was Canada’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony along with Para swimmer Nicholas Bennett.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.