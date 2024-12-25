CPKC exceeded grain revenue limit: Canadian Transportation Agency

December 24, 2024 at 19 h 21 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
CPKC exceeded grain revenue limit: Canadian Transportation Agency

OTTAWA — The Canadian Transportation Agency says Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway Co. exceeded its maximum grain revenue entitlements for the 2023 to 2024 crop year.

The agency says CPKC’s revenue was $1.8 million above its entitlement of $869.89 million.

It says the railway must pay the excess, plus a five per cent penalty of $91,204, to the Western Grains Research Foundation.

The agency says Canadian National Railway Co. was $34.3 million below its entitlement of $1.248 billion.

It says the 2023 to 2024 crop year saw a 3.5 per cent decrease in volumes from the previous year to 43.7 million tonnes, mainly because of lower crop exports.

The system that sets the maximum grain revenue for the two railways in 2000 replaced a previous system that set the maximum rates railways could charge shippers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts
Ontario News

Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts

OTTAWA — The federal transportation minister says national co-operation is needed to close loopholes…

U.S. vote has Canadian business leaders worried about protectionist policies: KPMG
Ontario News

U.S. vote has Canadian business leaders worried about protectionist policies: KPMG

TORONTO — A new report suggests many Canadian business leaders are worried about economic uncertainties…

Inflation, interest rates eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022: PBO report
Ontario News

Inflation, interest rates eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022: PBO report

OTTAWA — Inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians' purchasing power since 2022, particularly…