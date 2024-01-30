CPL champion Forge FC re-signs key veteran Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson

HAMILTON — Forge FC has re-signed key veteran Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson.

The 27-year-old Swede has been ever-present for the Hamilton-based side, making a club-leading 147 appearances over five seasons from 2019 to 2023.

He has played both defensive midfielder and centre back, winning CPL Defender of the Year honours in 2022 when he shifted to the backline to fill an injury hole. Achinioti-Jönsson has been a part of all four of Forge’s titles and scored the winning goal against HFX Wanderers FC in the 2020 CPL final.

“Alex has solidified himself as one the top and most influential players in the CPL,” Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge’s head coach and sporting director of Forge FC. “He embodies the core values that define our club and we are excited to continue building, achieving, and showcasing the true essence of Forge FC together.”

While Achinioti-Jönsson Is expected to see action in both the defence and midfield this year, he may get more time at centre back. Forge sold veteran defender Manjrekar James to Costa Rican club L.D. Alajuelense in late December.

James was named to the CPL Best XI team in 2023 and nominated for CPL Defender of the Year.

The native of Hittarp, Sweden, played more than 100 games played in the top two Swedish leagues with IFK Varnamo (2018), Helsingborgs IF (2012-17) and Hittarps IK (2011-12) before joining Forge.

Achinioti-Jönsson, who was a Sweden under-19 international, is currently with Forge in Mexico where it is preparing for the Feb. 7 first leg of its CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup with Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara.

Forge opens the CPL regular season April 13 at home to Cavalry FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024