CPP Investments promotes Manroop Jhooty to head of total fund management

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has promoted Manroop Jhooty to senior managing director and head of total fund management.

Jhooty joined CPP Investments in 2019 and was most recently managing director, head of exposure, leverage and liquidity management.

CPP Investments chief executive John Graham says Jhooty will work closely with the chief investment officer.

In his new role, Jhooty will be responsible for the total fund management department, including the balancing and financing portfolio, as well as balance sheet management, tactical positioning, trading and portfolio design.

Before joining CPP Investments, he held various fixed income and credit trading roles with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

CPP Investments, the country’s largest pension fund manager, says its net assets as of June 30 totalled $575 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.