CREA says January home sales up from year ago, but fell off at the end of the month

February 18, 2025 at 14 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
CREA says January home sales up from year ago, but fell off at the end of the month

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in January were up 2.9 per cent compared with a year earlier, but noted that fell off at the end of the month.

The association says the drop off was likely reflecting uncertainty over the potential for a trade war with the United States.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, it says sales in January were down 3.3 per cent compared with December 2024.

The results came as the number of newly listed properties jumped 11 per cent month-over-month.

CREA says that excluding some of the wild swings seen during the pandemic, it was the largest seasonally adjusted monthly increase in new supply on record going back to the late 1980s.

The average price of a home was $670,064 in January, up 1.1 per cent from January 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Housing starts up 3% in January, but trade risks add ‘significant uncertainty’: CMHC
Ontario News

Housing starts up 3% in January, but trade risks add ‘significant uncertainty’: CMHC

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in January rose three per cent…

National rent prices hit 18-month low in January: report
Ontario News

National rent prices hit 18-month low in January: report

TORONTO — Average asking rents across Canada hit an 18-month low in January, declining 4.4 per cent on an annual basis to $2,100. A…

Toronto home sales expected to rise 12% this year, but board says January saw drop
Ontario News

Toronto home sales expected to rise 12% this year, but board says January saw drop

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it is forecasting a 12.4 per cent increase in…