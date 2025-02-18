CREA says January home sales up from year ago, but fell off at the end of the month

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in January were up 2.9 per cent compared with a year earlier, but noted that fell off at the end of the month.

The association says the drop off was likely reflecting uncertainty over the potential for a trade war with the United States.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, it says sales in January were down 3.3 per cent compared with December 2024.

The results came as the number of newly listed properties jumped 11 per cent month-over-month.

CREA says that excluding some of the wild swings seen during the pandemic, it was the largest seasonally adjusted monthly increase in new supply on record going back to the late 1980s.

The average price of a home was $670,064 in January, up 1.1 per cent from January 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.