Creighton will rename its practice facility the McDermott Center in honor of coach and his family

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton will rename its basketball practice facility the McDermott Center in honor of coach Greg McDermott and his family, the school announced Monday.

McDermott has led the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament nine times in his 14 seasons, and he needs three wins to break the program record of 327. His son, Doug McDermott, was a three-time consensus All-American and 2014 national player of the year for the Bluejays. He has played 10 seasons in the NBA.

Formerly known as the Championship Center, the $13 million building opened in 2014. The family of major donors Bill and Ruth Scott recently requested that the building be renamed. A dedication ceremony is June 20.

Greg and Theresa McDermott have two sons, Doug and Nick, and a daughter, Sydney. Greg said he was humbled to have his family’s name on the building.

“The philanthropy of Bill, Ruth and the entire Scott family continues to transform not only Creighton University but all of Omaha,” he said.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

