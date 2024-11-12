Cronos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stayner, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

