Cronos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2023 at 14 h 04 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

