Cronos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $74 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $87.2 million.

