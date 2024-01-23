Cross-examination of Forcillo continues at coroner’s inquest for Sammy Yatim

January 23, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Cross-examination of Forcillo continues at coroner’s inquest for Sammy Yatim

TORONTO — A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago is taking the stand for a second day at a coroner’s inquest.

Cross-examination for James Forcillo is set to continue this morning at the inquest into the death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim.

On Monday, Forcillo told jurors that things would have gone differently that night if he’d had access to a stun gun.

Yatim, who was 18, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was hit by two volleys of shots shortly after midnight on July 27, 2013.

Forcillo was found not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of bullets, which court heard was fatal, but was convicted of attempted murder for the second volley, fired when Yatim was already on the ground.

Coroner’s counsel has said the inquest is meant to examine police decision-making and best practices in dealing with people in crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Sentencing hearing resumes for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Ontario News

Sentencing hearing resumes for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

LONDON, Ont. — A sentencing hearing is set to resume today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim…

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads hurting Grizzlies past Raptors 108-100
Ontario News

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads hurting Grizzlies past Raptors 108-100

TORONTO — There has been so much turnover on the Toronto Raptors roster that even some of their newer players feel like they're veterans. Jaren…