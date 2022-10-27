Crown adjusts Hoggard charge in northeastern Ontario sex assault case

October 27, 2022 at 15 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Crown adjusts Hoggard charge in northeastern Ontario sex assault case

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — The Ontario Crown in northeastern Ontario is proceeding with a sexual assault charge against Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

The Canadian musician was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

A Crown lawyer told a Haileybury, Ont., court Thursday that the case would proceed with just a sexual assault charge.

Hoggard’s lawyer, Megan Savard, has previously said that her client denies the allegation and will plead not guilty.

The next court date has been set for Nov. 24, after Hoggard’s lawyers meet with him and review the new submissions.

The singer was granted bail this month in a separate case after he launched an appeal of his five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Average one-bedroom condo rent soars 20% from last year: Toronto real estate board
Ontario News

Average one-bedroom condo rent soars 20% from last year: Toronto real estate board

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the average cost for a one-bedroom condo soared…

Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities
Ontario News

Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to…