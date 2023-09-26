Crown arguments underway in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto

TORONTO — Crown lawyers at the trial of Peter Nygard are alleging the former Canadian fashion mogul leveraged his status in the industry to lure young women to his company’s headquarters in Toronto.

The allegations are being made as the Crown presents opening arguments today at the Toronto sexual-assault case against Nygard, who has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the ’80s, ’90s and mid-2000s.

The Crown alleges all five complainants in the case were brought to Nygard’s office building in Toronto, where he forced himself on them at his top-floor bedroom suite that featured a jacuzzi, bar and doors with no handles and keypad-operated locks.

The 82-year-old Nygard appeared in court in a wheelchair, sporting a suit and tie, tinted glasses and with his long white hair tied back.

He founded the now-defunct Nygard International brand in Winnipeg in 1967 and for years Nygard stores throughout the city were draped in photos of him.

He stepped down as chairman of the clothing company in February 2020 before it filed for bankruptcy.

The trial is expected to last approximately seven weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.