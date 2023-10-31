Crown expected to cross-examine Peter Nygard in his sexual assault trial

October 31, 2023 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be cross-examined by the Crown today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted. 

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week. 

He told the jury that he has never done the things the five complainants in the trial have accused him of, nor would he engage in such behaviour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

