CRTC consulting on potential internet, cellphone account changes

November 22, 2024 at 19 h 47 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
CRTC consulting on potential internet, cellphone account changes

OTTAWA — Canada’s telecoms regulator says it’s looking for feedback on how to give consumers more control over their internet and cellphone services.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says the three consultations will run until Jan. 9, seeking feedback on potential changes around notifications, fees and self-serve options.

For fees, the CRTC says it is considering preventing providers from charging customers when their cancel or change plans, making it easier for Canadians to switch.

On notifications, it’s looking into measures to ensure people know when their plans or discounts are about to end to avoid bill shocks.

The CRTC is also exploring potential self-serve options for when customers need to change or cancel their plans to make those actions easier.

It says it also soon plans to launch more consultations, including on making it easier to compare plans when shopping for internet services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Focus on possibly treasonous MPs could become ‘kangaroo court’: ex-minister
Ontario News

Focus on possibly treasonous MPs could become ‘kangaroo court’: ex-minister

OTTAWA — A former public safety minister says he is very worried the unfolding conversation about some…

Here’s what the jury didn’t hear in Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial
Ontario News

Here’s what the jury didn’t hear in Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

A jury has found Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern…

At 70, retailer Harry Rosen is on the brink of ‘reinvention’ as men’s style evolves
Ontario News

At 70, retailer Harry Rosen is on the brink of ‘reinvention’ as men’s style evolves

TORONTO — Ian Rosen is at ease wandering all four floors of the flagship Harry Rosen store his late…