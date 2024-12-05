CRTC launches consultation on home internet choice, proposes standard labels

OTTAWA — Canada’s telecommunications regulator is launching another consultation to seek feedback on how to help consumers shop for home internet plans.

The CRTC says Canadians have complained it is difficult to compare home internet plans and is considering whether service providers should be required to display information through a standardized label, similar to nutrition labels on food products.

Just as nutrition labels contain information about serving sizes and calories, it says the internet label would inform consumers about price and speed.

Canadians can submit feedback on the proposal until Feb. 20 and the regulator plans to hold a public hearing starting on June 10.

The call for comments comes after the CRTC launched three separate consultations last month focusing on how to give consumers more control over their internet and cellphone services.

Those studies, which run until Jan. 9, seek feedback on potential changes around notifications, fees and self-serve options.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.