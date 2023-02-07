Crypto company Hut 8 Mining signs deal to merge with US Bitcoin

February 7, 2023 at 14 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
Crypto company Hut 8 Mining signs deal to merge with US Bitcoin

TORONTO — Canadian cryptocurrency company Hut 8 Mining Corp. says it has signed a deal to merge with U.S. Data Mining Group Inc., the company behind US Bitcoin Corp.

Under the agreement, the combined company will be named Hut 8 Corp. and will be an U.S.-domiciled company.

The deal will see shareholders of Hut 8 receive 0.2 of a share in the combined company for each Hut 8 share they own, while shareholders of USBTC will receive 0.6716 of a share in the new company for each USBTC share they hold.

Ownership in the new company will be about evenly split between the existing Hut 8 and USBTC shareholders.

The aggregate consideration implies a combined market capitalization of about U$990 million.

The deal requires approval by shareholders of both Hut 8 and USBTC as well as regulatory and court approvals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HUT)

