Cubs’ catcher Serven claimed by Blue Jays off waivers

January 17, 2024 — Changed at 20 h 42 min on January 16, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Cubs’ catcher Serven claimed by Blue Jays off waivers

TORONTO (AP) — Catcher Brian Serven was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Serven hit .130 with one RBI in 11 games for Colorado last season and batted .199 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 38 games at triple-A Albuquerque.

He was claimed off waivers from Colorado on Jan. 5, then was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday when Chicago finalized its $53 million, four-year contract with left-hander Shōta Imanaga.

Serven made his big league debut with Colorado in 2022, when he hit .203 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 62 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Loblaw’s reduced discounts match competitors while retaining higher margin: experts
Ontario News

Loblaw’s reduced discounts match competitors while retaining higher margin: experts

TORONTO — Loblaw's decision to reduce steep discounts on soon-to-expire food is a move to match its…

As cold moves out of much of the West, snow moves into B.C., Environment Canada warns
Ontario News

As cold moves out of much of the West, snow moves into B.C., Environment Canada warns

VANCOUVER — An arctic stranglehold on much of Western Canada is loosening on all but northern Alberta,…