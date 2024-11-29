Cucumbers recalled in Canada, U.S. over possible salmonella contamination

November 29, 2024 at 16 h 04 min
Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling cucumbers across the country due to a potential salmonella contamination.

All sizes of SunFed Produce whole fresh American cucumbers sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 were recalled Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration associated the product with reported salmonella cases.

The cucumbers are packaged in bulk containers with the company label on it or in generic white or black plastic crates with a sticker that has the grower’s name, Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.

The produce was shipped across the United States and Canada, including to Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Health Canada says salmonellosis symptoms usually start six to 72 hours after consumption and can range from fever and chills to more severe infections in young children and elderly people.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is launching an investigation into the recalled product.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

