Curling Canada drops Continental Cup tournament from 2022-23 schedule

July 12, 2022 at 15 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Continental Cup curling tournament has been cancelled for a third straight season as Curling Canada continues to revamp its competition schedule for the 2022-23 campaign.

Curling Canada announced Tuesday that the event will not be included in this season’s schedule.

The Continental Cup joins the long-running Canada Cup as significant tournaments left off this year’s calendar, while the new PointsBet Invitational makes its debut in September at Fredericton’s Willie O’Ree Place.

The 2022 Continental Cup was scheduled to be held January in Fredericton before being cancelled.

The Continental Cup format pits Canada against Europe in a series of team play, mixed doubles, scrambles and skins games. The first to score 30.5 points is declared the champion.

Europe won its second straight Continental Cup in January 2020, topping Canada 37.5-22.5 in London, Ont.

Curling Canada’s chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said in a statement that the organization is looking at all its events from the perspectives of fan enjoyment, value to stakeholders, including broadcasters, and value to Curling Canada’s high-performance program.

“That review process will continue for the coming months, after which we’ll have a clearer picture of where we’re heading with our events for the next quadrennial,” she said. “We know how much fun the Continental Cup is for fans and players, and we will continue to have conversations about that event’s future.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.

