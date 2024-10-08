Current, former Public Safety Canada officials to appear at interference inquiry

October 8, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Current, former Public Safety Canada officials to appear at interference inquiry

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from current and former officials of Public Safety Canada.

The department’s deputy minister, Shawn Tupper, and a predecessor in the role, Rob Stewart, are expected to testify.

On Wednesday, national security and intelligence adviser Nathalie Drouin is scheduled to appear.

Several Liberal cabinet members, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, are also set to testify this week.

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the ability of agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

A final report from the inquiry is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Feds eyeing new ways to publicly flag possible foreign interference during elections
Ontario News

Feds eyeing new ways to publicly flag possible foreign interference during elections

OTTAWA — The federal government is mulling new ways to inform the public about possible foreign interference…

Federal ministers were told of increasing ‘volume and complexity’ of foreign threats
Ontario News

Federal ministers were told of increasing ‘volume and complexity’ of foreign threats

OTTAWA — A newly released document shows federal cabinet ministers were warned in May 2022 that hostile…

Diaspora members call for more awareness, protections to fight foreign repression
Ontario News

Diaspora members call for more awareness, protections to fight foreign repression

OTTAWA — Members of targeted diasporas in Canada are calling for greater awareness of the foreign threats…