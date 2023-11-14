Curtis ClearSky appointed leader of new industry-supported Indigenous Music Office

November 14, 2023 at 17 h 45 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A newly formed national organization designed to support and develop Indigenous musicians has found its leader.

Curtis ClearSky, a Vancouver-based entrepreneur and music manager, has been chosen as executive director of the Indigenous Music Office.

ClearSky, who is Nitsitapii and Anishinaabe, will establish and develop the operations with the goal of providing “a national voice for the Indigenous-owned music industry in Canada.”

The IMO was created with the support of Factor, a private non-profit music organization, the government of Canada and the country’s private radio broadcasters.

Its establishment has been guided by an Indigenous music advisory team that includes Indigenous music executives as well as musicians from the community.

ClearSky has managed his band Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz for nearly a decade and headed the Indigenous Music Circle professional development project in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

