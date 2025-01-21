Cutting energy to U.S. in response to Trump tariffs is ‘absurd,’ says Bloc leader

OTTAWA — The leader of the Bloc Québécois says Canada is playing with fire by suggesting it could cut oil or electricity exports to the United States if President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

Yves-François Blanchet’s position runs counter to that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and most premiers — including Quebec’s François Legault — who have said everything is on the table in negotiations with the Trump administration. Blanchet told The Canadian Press in an interview Monday that Canada’s best response would be counter-tariffs and it would be “absurd” to cut energy exports.

“If you disrupt the habit of Americans sourcing energy from Quebec and Canada, once they have found other sources of supply, you will be in a very disadvantageous position to negotiate new contracts. In the long term, it’s a bit of a scorched-earth policy,” he said.

Blanchet’s stance aligns with that of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who has stood out among premiers by ruling out cutting off the U.S. from her province’s oil.

He also noted that the supply of energy is possibly a national security issue for Americans, adding that oil from Canada is “somewhat theirs since it is in their backyard,” which makes Canada’s threats even less “wise.”

Trump had been threatening to impose punishing tariffs on Canada on his first day in office, but he opted instead on Monday’s inauguration day to announce a plan to study alleged unfair trade practices. The president signed an executive order directing that the study be completed by April 1.

But Monday evening, as he signed that and other executive orders, Trump said he is thinking about hitting Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent tariffs on Feb. 1.

And while Blanchet supports responding to U.S. tariffs with counter-tariffs, he said Canadian leaders should avoid talking about “retaliation” or a “trade war,” terms that Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly used frequently last week in Washington, as did Legault on Monday evening.

“That’s not how you create the conditions for proper negotiations,” Blanchet said. “American negotiators won’t negotiate by pounding their fists on the table. They will eventually negotiate rationally. Reason will prevail.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.