‘Cyber incident’ cancels online classes, knocks out email, phones at Durham board

November 28, 2022 — Changed at 10 h 42 min on November 28, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
‘Cyber incident’ cancels online classes, knocks out email, phones at Durham board

WHITBY, Ont. — The Durham District School Board says online classes have been cancelled after it was subject to what it’s calling a “cyber incident.”

The board, which serves Oshawa and the surrounding region east of Toronto, says it learned of the incident Friday and took steps to secure its network. 

The board says all of its phone and email services were not working.

Parents were asked to send their kids to class Monday with a temporary emergency contact because schools may not have access to that information. 

In an update Sunday, the board says its team was working through the weekend to restore service. 

The board, which has notified police, says it appreciates that the incident “raises a significant privacy concern” and it will share more information when it is available. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

More Ontarians relying on food banks and visiting them more frequently: Feed Ontario
Ontario News

More Ontarians relying on food banks and visiting them more frequently: Feed Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario residents have been visiting food banks in greater numbers and more often for six…

Ontario News

Halton police investigate suspicious death found after car fire in Burlington, Ont

BURLINGTON, ONT. — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle fire in Burlington,…