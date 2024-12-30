Dalyn Wakely scores pair to lead Colts to 3-1 victory over Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored twice as the Barrie Colts topped the North Bay Battalion 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League play on Sunday.

Zach Wigle had the other goal for Barrie.

Briir Long replied for North Bay.

67’S 5 PETES 4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Will Gerrior scored the game-winning goal at 19:49 of the third period as the 67’s edged the Petes.

It was his second goal of the game. Cooper Foster, Henry Mews and Chris Barlas added singles in Ottawa’s victory.

SPITFIRES 10 GREYHOUNDS 6

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Cole Davis had a hat trick as the Windsor Spitfires topped the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Liam Greentree scored twice for the Spitfires.

RANGERS 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Adrian Misaljevic’s overtime winner gave the Rangers a victory over the Wolves.

Luke Ellinas and Haeden Ellis scored in regulation for Kitchener.

KNIGHTS 4 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Noah Aboflan had a goal and an assist as the London Knights downed Flint Firebirds.

PJ Fagan II, Henry Brzustewicz and Andoni Fimis also scored for London.

SPIRIT 6 ICEDOGS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Carson Harmer scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Niagara IceDogs.

Calem Mangone added two goals while Ethan Hay tallied once for Saginaw.

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luca Marrelli had a goal and an assist as the Oshawa Generals downed the Kingston Frontenacs.

Owen Griffin, Lauri Sinivuori and Colby Barlow also scored for Oshawa.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.