Daycare-arrival rules, tow-truck industry changes among new regulations in effect

January 1, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Daycare safe-arrival rules and tow-truck industry changes are among several new laws and regulations taking effect in Ontario today.

All child-care operators must now develop a policy outlining how they will closely monitor the arrival of children. 

The changes are intended to prevent the rare, but horrendous deaths of young children inadvertently left in hot cars.

Several changes to the tow-truck industry are also now in force, including new customer rights. 

Those will include the right to provide consent to tow a car, where it will be towed, access to the vehicle after the fact and rights related to invoices and payments.

The province will also take over the tow-truck licensing regime from municipalities and will require certification of all towing operators and vehicle storage companies.

Other new regulations now in effect will allow Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner to fine individuals or organizations who inappropriately access or share a patient’s personal health information.

Ontario is also adding several organisms to the invasive species list, including killer shrimp, most crayfish and several plants such as the tree-of-heaven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.

