Deal means classes will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday

November 15, 2022 at 4 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

LONDON, Ont. — Western University and the union representing about 1,500 faculty members have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, averting a strike.

It comes after several months of negotiations between University of Western Faculty Association and the London, Ont., university.

The union had set a strike deadline for just before midnight Monday, after members voted 91 per cent to authorize strike action last month.

The union has said some of its main issues during this round of bargaining were equitable workloads, equal access to benefits and job security for contract faculty members.

The negotiations were restricted by provincial legislation that caps public-sector wages at 1 per cent annual increases for a three-year period.

The two sides started negotiations in April and faculty members had been working without a contract since June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Western University faculty union sets strike action deadline for next week

TORONTO — The union representing faculty members at Western University says it has set a strike deadline…

Western University faculty union prepares for possible strike action next week
Ontario News

Western University faculty union prepares for possible strike action next week

TORONTO — Faculty members at Western University may walk off the job next week if a last-minute deal…

Ontario News

Smith’s second goal lifts Vegas past Toronto in OT

TORONTO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto…