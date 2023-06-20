Dean Brody, the Reklaws set to play CCMA Awards as country show heads to CTV

June 20, 2023 — Changed at 19 h 42 min on June 20, 2023
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Homegrown country stars Dean Brody, the Reklaws and Carly Pearce are among the performers headed to this year’s CCMA Awards.

The Canadian Country Music Association named the musicians in a larger announcement that sees the show migrate to CTV for its 41st edition this fall.

The change is accompanied by a commitment from CTV’s owner Bell Media to put significant marketing heft behind the event across its other broadcast channels, radio stations, digital and social media properties.

It’s a notable shift after the CCMA Awards broadcast on Global in recent years and streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

This year’s event will air live from Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on Sept. 16, an unusual placement of the awards show on a Saturday night.

Tickets for the CCMA Awards go on sale to the general public on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had an incorrect date for the CCMA Awards broadcast.

