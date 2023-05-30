Dearth of skilled workers, funding dents tech adoption by manufacturers: Survey

TORONTO — A new survey finds that a shortage of skilled workers and funding is hurting manufacturers’ ability to take up new technology.

A poll by the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters says 40 per cent of respondents have yet to start or are just beginning a digital transformation.

One-third of those surveyed pointed to a dearth of skilled workers as a key hurdle to adopting fresh tech.

Dennis Darby, who heads the trade group, says small businesses need support through tax credits that lower investment risks and offset the cost of employee training.

In its spring budget, the federal government zeroed in on more immigration by skilled workers as well as green technology, rolling out a clean tech manufacturing investment tax credit pegged at $4.5 billion over five years.

Conducted this month, the industry survey is based on responses from 279 manufacturers across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.