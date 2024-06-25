Deaths of Sault Ste. Marie couple deemed murder-suicide, police say

June 25, 2024 at 17 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
Deaths of Sault Ste. Marie couple deemed murder-suicide, police say

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Police in Sault Ste. Marie have deemed the deaths of a wife and husband last month a murder-suicide.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says officers responded to a call on May 1, and arrived to find a husband and wife dead.

Police say the wife was found inside a house while the husband was found dead in a vehicle outside the house.

They say an investigation has determined that the husband first killed the wife by strangulation, and then died by self-strangulation.

Police say the case of intimate partner violence is believed to be an isolated incident.

They are not identifying the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

