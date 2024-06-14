Defence Minister Bill Blair says more help coming for Ukraine, Latvia

June 14, 2024 at 9 h 23 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Defence Minister Bill Blair says more help coming for Ukraine, Latvia

OTTAWA — Canada’s minister of defence says the federal government is committed to supporting Ukraine.

Bill Blair is meeting with members of NATO in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Blair says that the Canadian government is donating 900 drones built in Canada to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Additionally, Blair says in close co-ordination with allies, a Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia is being scaled up to brigade size.

Blair’s latest announcement on Friday comes as NATO member nations continue to work to meet the group’s agreed-upon target of spending two percent of GDP on their respective militaries.

According to NATO data, Canada was estimated to be spending 1.33 percent of its GDP on its military budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14,
2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day
Ontario News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

OTTAWA — The sky was overcast but the sea was calm as a dark green amphibious vehicle rose up out of…

Trudeau to attend G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
Ontario News

Trudeau to attend G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to attend the G7 leaders' summit next month in Italy,…

Support for sending military aid to Ukraine building in Canada, Leger poll suggests
Ontario News

Support for sending military aid to Ukraine building in Canada, Leger poll suggests

TORONTO — As the world prepares to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canadian…