Defence set to lay out case in Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

October 1, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Defence set to lay out case in Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial is set to resume in a northeastern Ontario court today, with the defence expected to lay out its case.

The complainant who accuses Hoggard of raping her after a concert eight years ago finished her testimony on Friday.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, says the Hedley singer choked, slapped and urinated on her during the alleged assault in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Hoggard pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial taking place in the nearby community of Haileybury.

His defence counsel repeatedly accused the complainant of fabricating her story during a laboured three-day cross-examination last week.

Lawyer Megan Savard is expected to lay out the defence’s case as the trial continues today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bloc Québécois to push Liberals on pension pact with opposition day motion
Ontario News

Bloc Québécois to push Liberals on pension pact with opposition day motion

OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois will try to put the squeeze on the Liberals today by calling for a debate…