Defender Carlos Salcedo leaves Toronto’s MLS team

July 12, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on July 12, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo is leaving Toronto’s Major League Soccer team.

Toronto said Tuesday it terminated his contract by mutual consent. Coach Bob Bradley said the 28-year-old Mexican was dealing with a family matter. Salcedo has been traveling back to Mexico, where his wife gave birth last month to their second child.

“We’d like to thank Carlos for his efforts during a difficult time,” Toronto president Bill Manning said in a statement. “In the end, Carlos felt it was most important to return to Mexico to be with his wife and children. We fully support Carlos’ decision and wish him the best in the future.”

Toronto acquired Salcedo from Mexico’s Tigres in January. He has made 48 international appearances and was part of El Tri’s 2018 World Cup roster.

