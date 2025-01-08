Defensive lineman Mike Wakefield returns to Ottawa Redblacks on one-year deal

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed defensive lineman Mike Wakefield to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

He tied teammate Lorenzo Mauldin and three others for the CFL lead with eight sacks last season.

The 30-year-old American also had three forced fumbles and 30 tackles over 18 games.

Wakefield, who was named to the East Division All-CFL team for the first time, was the Redblacks’ unanimous nominee for most outstanding defensive player.

Over 101 career CFL games with Ottawa and the Montreal Alouettes, Wakefield has 164 tackles, 30 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.