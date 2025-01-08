Defensive lineman Mike Wakefield returns to Ottawa Redblacks on one-year deal

January 8, 2025 at 18 h 53 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Defensive lineman Mike Wakefield returns to Ottawa Redblacks on one-year deal

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed defensive lineman Mike Wakefield to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

He tied teammate Lorenzo Mauldin and three others for the CFL lead with eight sacks last season.

The 30-year-old American also had three forced fumbles and 30 tackles over 18 games.

Wakefield, who was named to the East Division All-CFL team for the first time, was the Redblacks’ unanimous nominee for most outstanding defensive player.

Over 101 career CFL games with Ottawa and the Montreal Alouettes, Wakefield has 164 tackles, 30 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Former Toronto police officer charged with sexual offence dating back to 1980s: SIU
Ontario News

Former Toronto police officer charged with sexual offence dating back to 1980s: SIU

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says a former Toronto police officer has been charged with a sexual…