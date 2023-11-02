Dennis Schroder has 24 points and 11 assists to help Raptors beat Bucks 130-111

TORONTO (AP) — Dennis Schroder had season highs of 24 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 130-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points, and Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and matched his season best with 12 rebounds. Toronto’s biggest lead with 27 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points and Damian Lillard had 15 for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo shot 5 for 11, and Lillard was 4 for 9.

TRAIL BLAZERS 110, PISTONS 101

DETROIT (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half and Portland overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Detroit.

Former Piston Jeremi Grant added 24 points for the Trail Blazers, and Deandre Ayton had 16 points, 11 rebounds five steals and a block in his first game against Pistons coach Monty Williams since they both left the Phoenix Suns.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points for Detroit, but missed 16 of 27 shots and turned the ball over six times. The Pistons shot 37.8% in a 42-point second half.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba