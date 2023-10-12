Denys Arcand to receive lifetime achievement award from Directors Guild of Canada

October 12, 2023 at 19 h 08 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Quebec auteur Denys Arcand has been selected for the Directors Guild of Canada’s top honour this year.

The 82-year-old Oscar winner will receive the DGC Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala in Toronto on Oct. 21.

The guild describes Arcand as among the “working legends of Canadian cinema.” 

He won Canada’s only Academy Award for foreign language film with 2003’s “The Barbarian Invasions” and has been nominated three other times.

The DGC says this year’s recipient of the Impact Award for Inclusion and Leadership is Métis multi-hyphenate Marie Clements, who wrote and directed “Bones of Crows.”

The guild notes that the film-turned-CBC-miniseries featured more than 60 Indigenous performers and more than 50 BIPOC crew members, many of whom were given senior roles for the first time.

