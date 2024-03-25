Depleted Toronto Raptors sign guard Kobi Simmons to 10-day contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract.

The six-foot-five, 180-pound Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 31.6 minutes per game in 23 regular-season stints with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.

Simmons is just the latest addition to a depleted Toronto squad.

The Raptors have seven players out of the lineup entering their game Monday night against Brooklyn.

All-star forward Scottie Barnes (left-hand fracture), centre Jakob Poeltl (torn hand ligament), forward RJ Barrett (personal reasons), guard Immanuel Quickley (personal reasons), forward Chris Boucher (partial MCL tear), centre Jontay Porter (personal reasons) and guard D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain) are all out.

Toronto is 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-48 record. The Raptors have lost 10 straight and 11 of their last 12 games with 11 contests remaining in the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

