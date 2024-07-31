Dequoy, McInnis and Ward capture top spots in CFL’s monthly honour roll

July 31, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on July 31, 2024
The Canadian Press
Dequoy, McInnis and Ward capture top spots in CFL’s monthly honour roll

TORONTO — Montreal Alouettes safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy and B.C. Lions receiver Justin McInnis were the top-graded defensive and offensive players in the CFL’s honour roll for July, the league announced Wednesday.

Dequoy earned a grade of 89.3 over Montreal’s three contests. He had five tackles and a pass knockdown over 79 total defensive snaps and captured a grade of 89.4 over 52 coverage snaps.

McInnis achieved a grade of 89.1 over the Lions’ three games. He registered 27 catches on 34 targets for a league-high 442 yards and three TDs.

Montreal boasted the top offensive line grade of 68.1. The unit’s top three performers were Pier-Olivier Lestage (73.8), Nick Callender (69.5) and Justin Lawrence (68.0).

Saskatchewan’s Logan Ferland (73.8) had the top individual grade among offensive linemen.

The CFL honour roll highlights players at nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

The other top-graded players included B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (88.9), Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira (85.1), Hamilton defensive lineman Casey Sayles (83.4), Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis (74.4), Ottawa returner Kalil Pimpleton (87.4), Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward (91.0) and Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette (top special-teams score of 92.5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

