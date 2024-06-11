Descartes Systems Group buys BoxTop Technologies for US$13 million

June 11, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 40 min on June 11, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Descartes Systems Group has acquired BoxTop Technologies Ltd., a maker of software for small- to mid-sized logistics services companies, for US$13 million.

Companies use BoxTop’s platform to manage the movement of goods from quoting through to routing, booking and final delivery.

BoxTop is based in Windsor, England.

The company was a partner with Descartes before the acquisition.

Scott Sangster, general manager of logistics services providers at Descartes, called the deal the “next logical step.”

Descartes specializes in software for supply chain and logistics management applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DSG)

