Director Lepage and dancer Cote to premiere wordless ‘Hamlet’ ballet in Toronto

November 30, 2023 at 15 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Director Lepage and dancer Cote to premiere wordless ‘Hamlet’ ballet in Toronto

TORONTO — Robert Lepage and Guillaume Cote have reimagined “Hamlet” without one of its most famous features: the script.

The celebrated dancer-choreographer and veteran playwright-stage director say they will premiere a ballet based on the classic tragedy in Toronto in April, five years after reimagining the career of filmmaker Norman McLaren as a multimedia dance for the National Ballet of Canada.

This time, they’ve transposed William Shakespeare’s tragedy into a “wordless” performance that weaves classic and contemporary choreography.

Cote will star as Hamlet, alongside a company of eight other dancers. John Gzowski supplies the score.

Lepage has worked on numerous productions of the play and even played the troubled prince, and says he is excited about the idea of a non-verbal rendition of the story.

The production from Ex Machina, Cote Dance and Dvoretsky Productions runs April 3 to 7 at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘No one will be turned away’: 988 suicide crisis helpline launches across Canada
Ontario News

‘No one will be turned away’: 988 suicide crisis helpline launches across Canada

TORONTO — A new toll-free, three-digit suicide prevention helpline launched across Canada on Thursday…

Twenty-five per cent of Canadians believe a degree is necessary for economic success
Ontario News

Twenty-five per cent of Canadians believe a degree is necessary for economic success

TORONTO — A new survey suggests one in four Canadians believe a university degree is essential to succeed…