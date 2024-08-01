Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.

In a news release today, the RCMP say they got a call Monday evening about a gunshot fired in the backyard of a residence in New Harbour, N.L., about 65 kilometres west of St. John’s.

When officers arrived at the property, they found 19 dead dogs, including puppies, as well as two dogs in need of care that were taken to the SPCA.

The release says the owner of the home told officers that the Ontario man was staying in a vehicle in the property’s backyard.

The Mounties say officers arrested the man and charged him with 19 counts of animal cruelty and careless use of a firearm.

The man was released after appearing in court on Tuesday and is due to return to court at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.