Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

July 31, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 40 min on July 31, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.

In a news release today, the RCMP say they got a call Monday evening about a gunshot fired in the backyard of a residence in New Harbour, N.L., about 65 kilometres west of St. John’s.

When officers arrived at the property, they found 19 dead dogs, including puppies, as well as two dogs in need of care that were taken to the SPCA.

The release says the owner of the home told officers that the Ontario man was staying in a vehicle in the property’s backyard.

The Mounties say officers arrested the man and charged him with 19 counts of animal cruelty and careless use of a firearm.

The man was released after appearing in court on Tuesday and is due to return to court at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

TMX Group earnings rise to $100 million in second quarter, revenues also higher
Ontario News

TMX Group earnings rise to $100 million in second quarter, revenues also higher

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says it earned $100 million in the second quarter of 2024, up from $97.3 million…