Disney Plus starts password sharing crackdown ahead of November price increase

September 27, 2023 at 20 h 38 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Disney Plus is joining the crackdown on password sharing.

The Walt Disney Company started emailing its subscribers this week to signal changes to its streaming platform’s user agreement, which include “restrictions on account sharing.”

The terms say account holders may not share their subscription outside their household, which it defines as “the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence and the individuals who reside therein.”

The changes come as Disney Plus introduces a new, cheaper ad-supported tier on Nov. 1 for $7.99 per month.

In August, the company outlined plans to split its existing $11.99 commercial-free package into two options: $11.99 for the high-definition version on two devices and $14.99 for the 4K version on four devices.

The 4K option is the same as the current Disney Plus subscription but costs $3 more per month.

Disney’s password crackdown follows a move by Netflix to introduce similar rules in Canada earlier this year. 

Netflix’s executives credited the tighter restrictions with causing a surge in new signups as people were forced to pay for their own accounts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

